John Bercow could face opposition if he seeks to remain Commons Speaker after he rowed back on his pledge to step down next year.

Mr Bercow, who originally said he would serve nine years in the speaker's chair, said the snap election had persuaded him to change his mind.

But Tory James Duddridge, a prominent critic of the Speaker, branded Mr Bercow a "self-serving parasite" who should not be returned to the role.

Mr Bercow is standing for re-election in Buckingham and told Sky News that if returned to the Speaker's chair by MPs after June 8, he would like to continue for the full term of the parliament.

His critics on the Tory benches were outraged earlier this year by the revelation that he voted Remain in the EU referendum and by his handling of the row over US President Donald Trump's state visit.

Some had held off the idea of opposing his return to the role because of the expectation he would stand down of his own accord.

But Mr Bercow, who was elected Speaker in 2009, told Sky: "I had originally indicated an intention to serve for approximately nine years. If I may legitimately say so, I made that commitment eight years ago, it was before the Fixed-term Parliaments Act, it was before the EU referendum."

Referring to Theresa May's U-turn over calling a snap election, he said: "We're in a very different situation.

"The Prime Minister very properly is entitled to change her view about whether the national interest would be served by an earlier election rather than a later one. I made no criticism or complaint about that whatsoever.

"So if people are entitled to change their minds over a relatively short period of time, I think I'm entitled to take a somewhat different view now to the one I took back in 2009."

Confirming that he would seek to remain as Speaker beyond 2018, he said: "I'm looking to the people of Buckingham to re-elect me as their member of parliament and then I will, if I am successful in that quest, ask the House whether it is willing to allow me to continue as Speaker for the 2017 parliament which can run up to five years."

Mr Duddridge, who is seeking re-election in Rochford and Southend East, told the Press Association: "The General Election is the only important election in the next nine days and it is disappointing the Speaker cannot wait until after the General Election to express his preference to serve until 2022.

"He said he would only serve until June 22, 2018. He has broken his manifesto promise to go at this date.

"He is a disgrace and should not be re-elected as Speaker if he is returned as an MP. He is a self-serving parasite of the worst order."