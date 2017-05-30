WORD to the wise. If one must have an embarrassing brain fade on Woman’s Hour, it is best not to do so on the day you are booked to do BBC1’s The One Show in the evening.

If any occasion called for serious diversionary tactics it was Jeremy Corbyn’s appearance last night. Would the third Mrs Corbyn relent and be his wing-woman? Or would Jezza whip out the family cat, El Gato, as a surprise for presenters Alex Jones and Ore Oduba?

Mr Corbyn did not need to do either because The One Show does politics the way cats do cross Channel swimming, and he had something else to offer: old photos.

Loading article content