The £2m treasure trove of Viking artefacts discovered in a Galloway field could be shown in its entirety in Dumfries and Galloway, the director of the National Museums of Scotland has revealed.

Dr Gordon Rintoul, director of the museums (NMS) said he has offered Dumfries and Galloway Council a series of events using the hoard, including a summer-long loan of the entire hoard, as well as a proportion for exhibition on a long-term basis.

The Galloway Hoard, discovered by metal detectorists in 2014 and recently allocated to the National Museums of Scotland (NMS), will be available to the area once it has been conserved and studied, he said.

However the director - who is now trying to raise £1.98m in six months to pay an ex-gratia payment to its finders to seal the allocation deal - said that it will take around two years for the hoard, an historic cache of more than 100 Viking age gold, silver and jewelled treasures, to be fully studied and conserved.

Dr Rintoul said that he believes the fund raising is "achievable" through National Lottery funds, art funds, individual donors, trusts, and the public.

He said at some point in the future the entire 10th century hoard, which he said is one of the significant to date in the British Isles, could be shown in Dumfries and Galloway and a national touring exhibition is also being planned.

Dr Rintoul said: "We have offered that there will be a representative portion on display, long term, but in addition to that, they could also display all of the hoard, for a whole summer period, after it has been conserved.

"We have also said that in the future, from time to time, we will make the whole hoard available to them - for example, our Scottish Gallery is 20 years old so clearly we will think about renewing these galleries, and if the galleries are being redeveloped we wouldn't have the hoard on display, so why wouldn't we say to them, 'do you want it all on display for a period?'

"We will do all the hard work of conservation and raising the money."

He added: "We haven't offered anything like this to anyone before, ever.

"It's not something we have done before in Scotland."

A part of the hoard is to be on display for a short period as part of the fundraising campaign - a selection of items from the find will be on show from June 16 to October 1, on loan from the Queen's and Lord Treasurer's Remembrancer (QLTR).

Dr Rintoul has not revealed what the NMS had offered Dumfries and Galloway but felt, after an appearance before Holyrood's Culture Committee last week, that he can now detail the offer made to the council last October.

He said: "We want to lend a proportion of the hoard for the long term to Kirkcudbright art gallery for the long term, some will be on display here and some will be on display there.

"We will also take the responsibility of raising all the money for it, and securing funds for the conservation work, which we anticipate will take at least a couple of years, which is a pretty huge commitment, and we will also produce educational and digital resources, 3D scans, and sharing that free of charge with Dumfries and Galloway Council.

"They will get the benefits of all of that without having to find the resource to do it."

Dr Rintoul some of the hoard still remains mysterious, including two material-wrapped items that were found at the bottom of a Carolingian pot.

He added: "There is a huge range of material in the hoard, particularly this pot which is about a foot high, and still wrapped in textiles which is very unusual.

"And inside that was basically a treasure trove of brooches, glass beads, amulets, and these two parcels wrapped in textiles which haven't even been unwrapped yet - it is thought there might be some silk there, and it is thought one might be a gold setting with rock crystals in it and three 'aestels', or manuscript pointers.

"Really until we have done all that work, worked out what it all is, worked out what can be displayed, until we have examined it, we cannot commit to what can be shown, where and when."