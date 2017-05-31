THE Scottish LibDems will today launch their election manifesto with a call to let Scotland’s police and fire services keep the £35m they lose each year to the Treasury in VAT.
Leader Willie Rennie will say the “anomaly” can no longer be justified.
Police and fire services in the rest of the UK can reclaim VAT because they are funded through local authorities.
Loading article content
However, as centrally-funded national services, Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service cannot recover the tax and have lost £140m since their creation in 2013.
SNP ministers were warned before centralisation that VAT bills would follow, but said they hoped to persuade the Treasury to make an exception - it didn’t.
Nicola Sturgeon also demanded the return of the VAT at the launch of the SNP manifesto.
Mr Rennie will say LibDems MPs in government would ensure the financial designation of the services was changed to allow them to reclaim VAT in future.
Mr Rennie will also pledge to invest in mental health and education through a “modest penny” on income tax, and underline his party’s opposition to a second independence referendum.
He said: “We will protect jobs in Scotland by opposing an extreme Conservative Brexit and giving people the right to reject a bad deal. “We will keep the triple-lock on the state pension,, scrap the two-child rule for tax credits which causes the ‘rape clause’, and promote a Scotland and a Britain that are open, tolerant and united.”
Ukip Scotland also launch their manifesto today.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?