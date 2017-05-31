WHAT his party lacks in MPs, Willie Rennie certainly makes up for in chutzpah and cheesy photo ops. So far in this election, he’s been pranged by a ram, frolicked with alpacas, visited a butcher, a baker and a candlestick maker, and posed in a DeLorean dressed as Marty McFly from the Back to the Future movies.

It’s unconventional, but it’s tough to get noticed when Nicola Sturgeon and Ruth Davidson are clashing over the constitution. Besides, elections shouldn’t always be serious, he says. Most leaders are coy about election targets, mumbling a few words about more votes and seats. But the Scottish LibDem leader is very matter-of-fact. Based on the 2015 result, his party hopes to make at least four gains from the SNP - East Dunbartonshire, Edinburgh West, Fife North East, and Caithness, Sutherland & Easter Ross.

After that, their next targets - Ross, Skye & Lochaber and Argyll & Bute - get harder. Not even the late Charlie Kennedy could defend the former against the SNP tsunami. However Argyll is seen as a “dark horse” that could run their way on a good day, and Mr Rennie has recently directed extra resources to it. They are also confident of defending Orkney & Shetland.

Looking to the bigger picture, his goal is growing the party after its post-Coalition slump. “Forcing ourselves back in as a bigger player again. That’s the aim this time,” he says.

The doorstep pitch? “If you want a local champion who’ll stand up for your community on mental health, education and the economy, chose the LibDems as opposed to a Nationalist who’ll just bang on about independence - that’s all they’ve done before, that’s all they will do again."

Never shy about his party’s hunger for tactical votes, he insists it also attracts positive support for its policies on public services, its pro-EU stance and its internationalist outlook.

“The driving force in Scottish politics right now is whether there’s a second independence referendum. In the seats where we’re challenging the SNP, we’re finding a lot of Conservative and Labour voters willing to lend us their vote, even though they might not agree with us.

“But there are also a lot of positive votes for our modest increase in taxation to invest in mental health and education. The combination of a sound economic policy and a good social heart. People buy that as well.”

A ceaseless doorknocker, Mr Rennie prides himself on his electoral spider sense picking up early shifts in voter opinion. In March, after Nicola Sturgeon announced a second referendum and the local elections heaved into view, it went off like a fire alarm.

“It was the first move against the SNP in a decade, which was quite something” he says, identifying three categories of unhappy voters.

“There are people really fed up with independence. There are people who voted for independence but backed Brexit and are utterly confused because Nicola is saying ‘Vote for independence so we can go back into Europe’. And there are people who backed the SNP to be a competent government, and feel it’s just not delivered and after 10 years they’ve heard all the excuses. It’s a gut thing.”

And the voters’ opinion of the First Minister? "Do you really want to know?" he says with a sharp intake of breath. “She went from Mother Scotland to ‘that bloody woman’ in the space of two years. Post-Brexit, Nicola saw an opportunity, but she lost her antennae. I was astonished when she decided she was going for another referendum. She had all the signals that she should pull back. I thought, ‘She’s lost the plot’.”

“People were saying, ‘We’ve got enough with Brexit without another referendum. Don’t compound chaos with chaos.’ She misread people, and she misread them badly.”

Does Ms Sturgeon have a mandate for a referendum? “I don’t think she does,” he says.

Surely she’s got more of a mandate than the LibDems in the Coalition? He starts wobbling.

“Of course she had it in the manifesto in technical terms. That’s what she said. But it didn’t really.. that wasn’t the contract that she secured with the Scottish people. She wasn’t out there saying, ‘This is exactly what I’m going to do in these circumstances, just so you’re aware.’" It's not very unconvincing.

“Overall I don’t think there’s a mandate and it’s a misjudgment for her to do it. It’s three years since the last one. We’ve got enough going on with Brexit. The public think it’s not the right time. So for all those reasons she doesn’t really have the authority from the voters to go ahead. That’s why she’s facing this backlash.”

Although he talks about it a great deal, he insists independence is not what motivates him, and he’s looking forward to talking about mental health and education at today’s manifesto launch.

However somehow the conversation always leads back to the constitution.

“I didn’t come into politics to argue about independence, that wasn’t my thing. I came in to improve people’s life chances. For instance, it really p***es me off about mental health. The number of people I come across who have been kept waiting for help.

"People are waiting an age while they [the SNP] bang on about independence. It’s hard to say they don’t care at all, but it’s not their first priority.

“They used to say, Look we can deliver good services, and if we can deliver good services we can be independent. That was the argument before.

“Now it’s Brexit. Therefore we need independence. Everything is used as a means to getting independence.

“Whereas we really care about Europe. You can believe us when we say Europe is critical for us.”

In an election not short of surprises, the biggest has been “Corbyn steadying the ship”, he says.

“It’s partly because Theresa May dropped the ball. That’s the other surprise, that the apparently strong and stable leader isn't.”

As to the final days, he predicts they will be both volatile and familiar.

“It’s all going to change again. I think one of the reasons Corbyn is going up is because people never thought he would win. But the Tories will use Nicola’s stuff [about a progressive coalition] and Corbyn’s rise to scare the wits out of people, just like they did the last time.”

Well, not quite like last time. He smiles. There are those LibDems targets to look forward to.

This is the first in a series of Herald leader interviews for the general election. Next: Kezia Dugdale