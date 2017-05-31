CONSTITUTION

Election of SNP MPs in most of Scotland’s 59 seats would “complete a triple lock” for second independence referendum, reinforcing mandate derived from Brexit result and 2016 Holyrood manifesto pledge, and underlined by recent Holyrood vote for referendum powers

• Second referendum at end of “Brexit process”, once terms of UK exit are known

• Holyrood to have say on UK Brexit Bill under Sewel Convention

EUROPE

• Protect Scotland’s place in the EU single market and demand place in Brexit negotiations for Scottish Government

• Independent Scotland would aim to be EU member

• Reform or abolition of Common Fisheries Policy

TAX

• Restore additional rate of income tax to 50p for those earning over £150,000 UK-wide

• No increase in tax for low-paid, national insurance or VAT

WORK

• Minimum wage just over £10 an hour by 2022

• Holyrood to have powers over immigration

• Repeal of Trade Union Act and ban on zero-hours contracts

ECONOMY

• Alternative to austerity plan leading to £118bn extra for investment across UK

• Current budget balance by final year of parliament

• Increase in bank levy, bankers’ bonus tax, cancellation of further cuts to corporation tax

• Push UK government for more help for oil and gas sector

• Double employment allowance providing a National Insurance discount for job-creation

WELFARE

• Oppose all planned Tory welfare cuts

• Reverse two-child limit for family tax credits, and the associated “rape clause”

• Protect triple-lock on pensions, ensuring they continue to rise by at least 2.5 per cent a year

DEFENCE

• Build cross-party coalition to scrap Trident nuclear deterrent despite lack of partners

• Keep UK aid spending at 0.7 per cent of national income

HEALTH

• No longer assume 1 per cent pay cap for NHS, but no detail on alternative

• Call on UK government to raise NHS spending by 7 per cent, adding £1bn to NHS Scotland

• Maintain and protect free personal and nursing care

EDUCATION

• No selective grammar schools

• Guarantee free university tuition