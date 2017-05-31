A BROTHER accused of murder told a 999 operator: “I think I killed my sister.”
Jurors at the High Court in Glasgow were yesterday played a transcript of the call made by Charles Gordon, 52, to call handler Carrie McFarlane on the night of September 17 last year.
Mr Gordon, who denies raping and murdering his sister by strangling her at a property in St Andrews, Fife, is asked by a call handler what his emergency is.
Loading article content
The court heard that he replied: “What’s my emergency, eh, I think I killed my sister.”
He is asked what has happened and states: “Quite a lot, well, eh, like I just said to you, she’s dead and I’m alive and I’m no happy but I thought I’d better make the call.”
Ms McFarlane asks Gordon: “So what actually happened,” and he replies: “Eh, I killed her.”
Mr Gordon is then asked why he did that and says: “Because she was a cheeky b*****d, growling aw night. I’ll go through that [with] the polis anyway.”
He then adds: “But she’s dead and I’m alive and I thought I better report it because it’s the right thing to do.”
The accused is then asked to stay on the line and is told the police will be sent to the flat at Bobby Jones Place, St Andrews and he tells Ms McFarlane: “Don’t worry hen, yeah.”
Prosecutor Iain McSporran said to Ms McFarlane: “You won’t have received many calls like that,” and she replied: “No.”
He added: “He doesn’t at any point tell you how he did it,” and she replied: “No.”
The trial before Judge John Morris QC continues.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.