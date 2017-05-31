THE SNP is the party Scottish voters trust most with the NHS, according to a new survey.

More than half of Scots think the health service has got worse since 2014, while three quarters would be ready to pay an extra 1p in the pound on income tax for a better-funded NHS.

The poll, carried out in partnership with Google Surveys and completed by 8,331 people, also reveals that 74.1 per cent of people in Scotland want universal access to all NHS services and 76.5 per cent say the private sector should have no role in running the NHS.

