THE son of a couple whose embalmed remains continue to lie in a mortuary is appealing against a judge’s decision to allow a council to bury the bodies.

Melvyn Marcel believes Lord Mulholland acted incorrectly when he gave Edinburgh City Council permission to arrange burials for his father Eugenios and mother Hilda.

Councillors had gone to the Court of Session in Edinburgh because they had not received instructions from Mr Marcel on what he wanted the local authority to do with his parents’ bodies.

The couple, whose corpses were discovered in a former fishmonger’s shop in Polwarth, Edinburgh, in 2002, have lain in a morgue for almost 15 years.

In February this year, Lord Mulholland ruled the council had a statutory duty to arrange funerals for the Marcels.

However, Mr Marcel believes the judge acted incorrectly. He wants to build a fridge at his Edinburgh home, then build a private mausoleum in the grounds of his property.

He also plans to eventually take his parents’ bodies to be buried in the West Bank in Gaza in the Middle East.

On Tuesday, Mr Marcel launched his appeal during a short hearing at the Court of Session.

Judge Lady Clark of Carlton told Mr Marcel that the court would hear the case in July.

She added: “This case has been going on for quite a long time. The court is anxious for the case to make progress.”

The couple have been kept at Edinburgh City Council’s Cowgate morgue. Mrs Marcel had died in 1987 from lung cancer and her husband passed away from prostrate cancer aged 91 in 1994.

Their bodies were embalmed and a relative regularly visited them at the premises.

Police discovered Mr and Mrs Marcel’s bodies during an investigation into alleged fraud at a funeral home in West Lothian.

It was claimed staff at the Broxburn undertakers had been paid to preserve the remains and four employees were sacked. However, none of them were charged or prosecuted for any offence.

Since then, officials have been unable to find the Marcels a more suitable resting place without the consent of the family.

The council was unable to act because the couple’s sons Nigel and Melvyn had not given officials instructions on what should be done with regard to their parents.

The appeal is at the Court of Session on July 14.