THE son of a couple whose embalmed remains continue to lie in a mortuary is appealing against a judge’s decision to allow a council to bury the bodies.

Melvyn Marcel believes Lord Mulholland acted incorrectly when he gave Edinburgh City Council permission to arrange burials for his father Eugenios and mother Hilda.

Councillors had gone to the Court of Session in Edinburgh because they had not received instructions from Mr Marcel on what he wanted the local authority to do with his parents’ bodies.

