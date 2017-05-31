AN airline worker embezzled £14,000 from Loganair making up fake passenger compensation claims so she could buy sleeping pills.
Lissa Forrest, 44, a customer services representative with the firm based in Glasgow, dealt with the complaints about missed flights and delays.
But she took £14,000 between June 2013 and September last year, by making up 37 fake claims.
Forrest claimed she needed the money for the pills after her prescription was stopped.
The court was told that a colleague became suspicious of her behaviour in September last year, when it emerged she had submitted a compensation claim for passengers.
The information was passed on to management and an investigation was launched and Forrest charged by police.
Forrest, of Bridge of Weir, who admitted the offence at Paisley Sheriff Court, had saved £6,400 and was willing to pay a further £2,000, the court heard.
Sentencing, Sheriff Robert Fife said it was fortunate she had not been charged on indictment as she could have been jailed.
He ordered her to pay £6,400 within 21 days, and a further £2,000 within eight weeks.
She was also ordered to carry out 300 hours’ unpaid work in the next 12 months and placed under social work supervision for 12 months.
