AN exclusive private Roman bath house which would have been owned and used by society’s elite has been discovered under a public park.

Archaeologists made the “once-in-a-lifetime” discovery, which is made up of three buildings, under Priory Park in Chichester, West Sussex.

The remains were first identified using ground penetrating radar equipment and the find was confirmed through a small dig of the area followed by an excavation.

Two Roman townhouses were discovered, one of which had its own private bath house, believed to have been owned by someone

of “great wealth and importance”.

James Kenny, Chichester District Council’s archaeologist, said: “What’s remarkable about this discovery is it has survived over 1,000 years in an occupied city. This is because they are under a park that has never been built on.

“It’s almost unique to see Roman remains survive in this type of setting and to be so complete. What we’ve found is a hot room from a small, private bath suite that would have gone with an extremely well-appointed, luxurious town house.

“These properties would definitely have been owned by the richest people in the city. It would have been part of a series of rooms, including a changing room, a warm room, a hot room, possibly an even hotter room and then into a room with a cold plunge bath.”

He added the houses, which probably date to the third or fourth century AD, would be the equivalent to a property worth millions of pounds today.

Mr Kenny said he believed the houses were originally located in a street but this would have been lost when a reservoir was built in the park during the Second World War.

Cllr Susan Taylor, spokeswoman for planning at Chichester District Council, said: “This has created a lot of interest and residents are intrigued by what has been discovered on their doorstep and so we have enjoyed giving people the opportunity to visit the site.”