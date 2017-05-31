WORK on the missing piece of a 19th century masterplan for a well-known Glasgow residential area is to begin next month.

Despite objections from residents and heritage groups, housebuilders Expresso Property was given permission to build 98 flats and penthouses at Park Circus.

It has announced work at the site will begin next month on flats the firm claims will be among the “most luxurious in the country”.

Gordon Coster, director at Expresso Property Park Quadrant Ltd, said: “We are very proud to be completing this missing piece in Glasgow’s history with the development of Park Quadrant Residences.

“These new homes will be some of the most luxurious in the country and our aim is that the development will be something that the whole community will be proud of.”

Architect Charles Wilson, in 1851, developed plans for a public park that would become Kelvingrove Park along with a masterplan for concentric streets at Woodland Hill.

In 1854, the plan was changed to include the inner ring of terraces, Park Circus, along with the outer ring of Park Terrace and Park Quadrant.

But most of the Park Quadrant portion of the outer ring was never developed, due to factors such as funding and people moving further west.

The development will feature flats and penthouses at the height of the original 1851 plans for the area.

Housebuilders say the new one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom flats, duplex and penthouses will be sympathetic to the area’s heritage and use sandstone to match the materials of surrounding buildings.

David Gardner, architect at Holmes Miller, said: “The Park Quadrant Residences have been designed to celebrate being part of the completed masterplan, while having their own confident architectural language.”

In protesting against the development, Park and Woodlands Heritage Group went as far as consulting a London-based international law firm, which is an expert in procurement, and an academic lawyer at one of Scotland’s top universities.

It then started a legal challenge to Glasgow City Council, which sold the land to Expresso Property for £5.7 million.