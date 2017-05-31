A ZOOKEEPER killed after a tiger entered the enclosure she was in has been described as an animal lover who was passionate about her job.

Rosa King was “inspirational” and enjoyed working with her “beloved cats”, friends said, while her mother said the 34-year-old “wouldn’t have done anything else” as a career.

The long-serving zookeeper died on Monday after what was described as a “freak accident” at Hamerton Zoo Park in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire.

Distressed staff are said to have thrown meat into the enclosure in a desperate attempt to help Ms King during the incident on Monday morning.

Her mother Andrea said her daughter had worked at the zoo for around 14 years, adding: “She wouldn’t have done anything else, it’s what she has always done, it’s what she has always loved.”

Cambridgeshire Police said the tiger had not been killed and was unharmed.

The gates to the attraction, which is in a rural lane surrounded by open fields, were locked yesterday as an investigation continued.

The zoo said: “At no point during the incident did any animals escape their enclosures and at no point was public safety affected in any way.

“All our thoughts and sympathies are with our colleagues, friends and

families at this dreadful time.”

Garry Chisholm, 59, a wildlife photographer, said: “Rosa wasn’t just a keeper at Hamerton Zoo – she was Hamerton Zoo.

“She was the absolute central point of it, the focal point of it. She was the shining light of it.

“It revolved around her.”

Meanwhile, The Born Free Foundation charity has called for “a centralised system of inspectors” to monitor an estimated 430 big cats kept in Britain’s zoos following the incident.

Chris Draper, from the Born Free Foundation, described Rosa King’s death as a “terrible tragedy”.

He also spoke of a “sense of horrible deja vu” after 24-year-old Sarah McClay, from Glasgow, was killed by a tiger at South Lakes Wild Animal Park near Dalton-in-Furness in May 2013.