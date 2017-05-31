Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick, Stanley Tucci, Oliver Stone and Cars 3 are to be among the guests at this year's Edinburgh International Film Festival.

This year's festival will feature 151 films from 46 countries, and will use a new cinema for the first time, the Vue cinema on Leith Street.

The festival will, as announced, open with the British drama God's Own Country and end with the Morrissey drama England is Mine.

Ms Sedgwick will at the festival, which runs from June 21 to July 2, for the showing of her directorial debut, Story of a Girl, which also stars Bacon, the actor and her husband.

Tucci will be in the capital for the showing of his film Final Portrait, while other guests, the festival said, will include Ian Hart, Jack Lowden, Trudie Styler, Juliet Stevenson, Stone, and David Arnold.

The previously announced retrospective season will include appearances from Richard E Grant, Kate Dickie, Tam Dean Burn, Bernard Hill, and Matt Johnson.

Mark Adams, director of the festival, said: "Kyra has directed a movie, that is why she is here and Kevin has a little role in it.

"They are such a fascinating pair - what they do, what they make, they are talented and they take risks, they work with first time film makers, they do dark dramas and a real range of styles.

"Her film is about people facing up to what they have done - there are some lovely bursts of humour in it, but it is an interesting subject.

"We have been trying to get Richard E Grant for years and years, but it is the 30th anniversary of Withnail and I, which is such a great cult film.

"And it is wonderful to have Stanley [Tucci] he is such a great talker, and his film is fascinating, about the artist Albert Giacometti, and we are doing that as a special screening, with tickets for £5, a people's premiere, so people can take a chance and he will introduce it."

He added: "We have also been trying to get David Arnold for a long time as well, so thrilled to have him.

"The festival feels very buoyant, you are defined by the strength of the films - you can have great ambitions but it is about the films - so I am really pleased with the opening film, I think God's Own Country is one of this year's best British films, and closing with the world premiere of England is Mine, which is fun, looking at Morrissey before he was famous. It is funny as well as a lovely evocation of a period."

Mr Adams said Morrissey was aware of the movie but unlikely to attend the festival.

On the use of Vue, Adams said: "It will be interesting for us, it takes it out a bit to new audiences, hopefully the road works won't be too harrowing around there."

British films in the festival include Bryn Higgins’ Access All Areas, featuring Jordan Stephens - one half of hip-hop duo Rizzle Kicks – on a group road trip to the Isle of Wight’s Bestival music Festival, Simon Hunter’s Edie, starring Sheila Hancock as an elderly woman who aims to climb a Scottish mountain, the Donmar Warehouse’s acclaimed all-female adaptation of Julius Caesar; and Danny Huston’s The Last Photograph, which addresses the legacy of the Lockerbie bomb.

The drama Romans stars Orlando Bloom and That Good Night features Charles Dance and the late John Hurt in one of his final roles.

Peter Mackie Burns’ drama Daphne is also featured in the festivla, and Toby Jones-starring psychological thriller Kaleidoscope and This Beautiful Fantastic, starring Tom Wilkinson and Jessica Brown Findlay.

The Michael Powell Award for Best British Feature Film and Best Performance in a British Feature Film Award will be selected from the UK film strand, which includes eight World Premieres, three UK Premieres and one European Premiere.

Sedgwick and Bacon will take part in one of the Festival’s In-Person events as well as a special screening of The Woodsman in which they both star.

Adams added: "There are not so many big Scottish films this year, or they are not finished, the timing is not right for them - but the British section is very strong, but Daphne is really great, and Danny Huston's film is very strong, and Sheila Hancock is very strong in Edie.

"Orlando Bloom is amazing in Romans."

Other movies in the programme include comedy-drama Freak Show, directed by Trudie Styler, the 1930s-set and James Franco-directed In Dubious Battle, The Last Word, featuring acting legend Shirley MacLaine, and the Andie MacDowell family drama Love After Love and Paris Can Wait, starring Alec Baldwin and Diane Lane.

There will be a Scottish premiere of Bong Joon Ho’s latest offering Okja, starring EIFF honorary patron Tilda Swinton, along with the UK premieres of musical comedy Emo the Musical and Bryan Cranston's Wakefield.

Documentary films include Teenage Superstars which will "take audiences on a thrilling tour of the pre-Britpop and the Scottish music scene."

There will be an 80th anniversary screening of Edge of the World, Michael Powell’s first major feature, which will be presented at Edinburgh University's FloWave Ocean Energy Research Facility wave tank.

Oliver Stone will present a special 30th anniversary screening of Wall Street, and author Ian Rankin who will present the crime drama Reichenbach Falls.

A sold-out screening of Steven Spielberg’s legendary Raiders of the Lost Ark will take place at Usher Hall, accompanied by John Williams’ iconic score performed live by the RSNO.

The country focus for the Festival’s special 70th Anniversary year will be Poland and the previously announced Retrospective Programme, will explore identity in three parts – Great Britain, The Western World of the Future and Scotland.

Highlights include Electric Contact: The Visionary World’s of Tom McGrath – in honour of Scottish playwright, poet and jazz musician Tom McGrath and a selection of titles from ex-Beatle George Harrison’s HandMade Films.

Tickets to this year’s EIFF go on sale to the public on 2 June at 10am.