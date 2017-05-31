Jeremy Corbyn has declined to rule out an informal arrangement with the Scottish National Party to keep the Tories out of government in the event of a hung parliament but insisted Labour can win the General Election.

Mr Corbyn has ruled out forming a coalition with the SNP but after Times/YouGov research suggested the June 8 poll could result in no party gaining an overall majority, questions were raised about his position on a "confidence and supply" deal.

Such a deal could see the SNP backing a minority Labour government in House of Commons votes on motions of confidence and legislation which authorises the government to spend money.

