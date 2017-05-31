Four BBC journalists were injured and their Afghan driver killed when they were caught up in a suicide bombing in Kabul that left 80 dead.
The diplomatic quarter of Afghanistan's capital city was targeted by a car bomb early on Wednesday. Officials say at least 350 people were injured.
A spokesman for the public health ministry said most of the casualties were civilians, including women and children.
The BBC confirmed that a local driver, Mohammed Nazir, was killed in the attack as he drove journalist colleagues to an office.
Francesca Unsworth, director of the BBC World Service, said: "Four BBC journalists were also injured and were treated in hospital. Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
"Mohammed Nazir worked as a driver for the BBC Afghan Service for more than four years and was a popular colleague. He was in his late thirties and he leaves a young family.
"This is a devastating loss to the BBC and to Mohammed Nazir's friends and family. We are doing all we can to support them and the rest of the team in Kabul."
People from Germany and Pakistan were also hurt in the explosion, authorities said.
No group has yet claimed responsibility for the bombing.
The district of Kabul that came under attack houses several embassies and is near the presidential palace.
