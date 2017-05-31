The Queensferry Crossing is still on course to open between mid-July and the end of August, Economy Secretary Keith Brown has told MSPs.

Holyrood's Rural Economy and Connectivity Committee heard dry conditions and longer daylight hours have allowed progress to be made on the £1.35 billion replacement for the Forth Road Bridge.

However Mr Brown would not give a specific date for the opening, adding that "weather is still something that can present us with challenges".

He said: "On the plus side, just because of the lengthening days, that has allowed for more work to be done.

"But there has still continued to be... issues with wind, and sometimes issues with rain.

"There are continuing problems, probably none beyond that of what we would expect."

Project director David Climie said: "April and May has been very dry, which has helped us with waterproofing and surfacing."

The bridge had been due to open last December but adverse weather delayed the completion date to the end of May.

A further delay caused by poor conditions pushed the opening back further.

Mr Climie also told the committee the project remains within budget.

He said: "Nothing has come up so far that would entitle the contractor to claim extra costs for any overrun that will happen.

"So that's why we are confident of maintaining the original budget."