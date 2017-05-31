THE £17m revamp of Scotland's national gallery has been scaled back and delayed after fears of significant cost rises amounting to millions of pounds.

Sir John Leighton, director general of the National Galleries of Scotland (NGS), said the plan for the Scottish National Gallery project has had to be significantly revised and will now longer include a major extension into East Prince Street Gardens, as previously announced.

The estimated completion date for the project has now moved from 2019 to 2020, and there will be increased costs, he said, but as yet, until new tenders are completed, they are not known.

The plan for an extensive new plaza in front of the gallery, extending five metres and increasing further the display space within the gallery itself, has now been cancelled, although the extensive refit and rehang of the gallery itself will go ahead.

However the exhibition of art inside the building has all been re-thought - Scottish art will now not be shown in its own section, but mixed with international art throughout the entire site, including upstairs and downstairs.

The galleries believe the comparisons between Scottish art and international art will provide informative comparisons and a "completely different experience."

Sir John said that the escalating cost estimates of the work, which involved an "extremely complex" and expensive extension over the main rail line from Edinburgh Waverley station, meant the plan has had to be redrawn.

Sir John said that "with hindsight, it was ambitious".

The director general said that the extension was not in the original plan, but had been added subsequently, and the galleries had been 'excited' by it, but the practicalities of building it, especially given the complications of the rail line and high tender costs, was becoming a major issue.

He said that the price of the revamp would have risen by "many millions" if the plan to extend over the rail track had been continued.

He added: "This is about cost, and risk. The tender costs for this took us beyond what was justifiable or affordable.

"There was so much risk, in the end, it is just about sensible governance. All projects go through adjustments and you have to realign and recalibrate.

"You have to think about delivering the main plan as well as value for money."

The revision of the plan for the revamp is the second set back for the revamp this year - in March the galleries said that work had been delayed as engineering issues were assessed.

A new statement from the NGS says that "in order for the Project to remain close to the original £16.8 million budget some aspects of the plan have been modified.

"The main difference is that we will no longer extend into East Princes Street Gardens....removing this aspect of the construction reduces the cost significantly and also lessens the risks involved in what was an extremely complex engineering problem, extending the building above the main-line railway tunnels."

There has also been a "reconsideration" of how the collection of art is displayed within the Scottish National Gallery, and Scottish art will not be displayed alone, but "alongside international displays."

This will mean a completely new presentation of the Scottish National Gallery.

All of the other elements of the original project will go ahead as planned including the creation of attractive new galleries at the Gardens level, and new landscaping within East Princes Street Gardens.

However, the changes mean that new statutory approvals will likely be required.

The statement added: "The estimated completion date for the project has shifted therefore from 2019 to 2020.

"The aim is to keep as close as possible to the original budget although there will be cost and expenditure implications from the longer programme and extra design and project requirements.

"The exact costs will be determined once the new tender process has been completed."

Sir John added: "NGS looks after an amazing collection of Scottish art and our aim is to provide these works of art with the world-class showcase that they deserve.

"As with any venture, this project has its fair share of challenges but we are delighted that we can now move forward with plans that maintain our ambition to completely transform the presentation of Scottish art and the experience of visitors to the Scottish National Gallery."

Fiona Hyslop, culture secretary, said: "I welcome the steps National Galleries Scotland has taken to ensure this ambitious project can be delivered in line with the development’s original aims.

"Celebrating Scotland’s Art will significantly enhance the visitor experience at this already top-rated attraction, encourage even more people to access and enjoy its iconic collections, and raise the international profile of Scottish Art."

A NGS spokesman added: "The original vision and aims of the project remain in place, including the key objectives to raise the profile of Scottish art and greatly enhance its presentation, as well as delivering optimal circulation within the Gallery and transforming the visitor experience.

"We have been able to review the project over the past few months, in light of the changes to the construction element, and this has provided an opportunity to rethink how the entire site will work for our visitors, and give Scottish art the prominence we think it deserves.

"We have looked at the relationship and balance between Scottish and international art throughout the building and believe the refreshed displays will make the best use of our wonderful collection."