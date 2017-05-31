A cyclist is in critical condition in hospital after a collision with a bus at a busy junction.
The 24-year-old woman was cycling in Princes Street, Edinburgh, when she came off her bike and was then hit by a tour company minibus.
She suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where her condition is described as critical.
Loading article content
The incident happened at the junction of Princes Street and Lothian Road at around 8.30am on Wednesday.
Police are appealing for information about the collision.
Sergeant Fraser Wood, from the Road Policing Unit in Edinburgh, said: "At this time, we are working to establish the full circumstances of this incident and would urge anyone who saw what happened to come forward.
"We have already spoken to a number of motorists and bus passengers who were on Princes Street at the time of the collision, but the area was likely to have been extremely busy at the time with people making their way to and from work.
"If you believe you have information relevant to our ongoing inquiries then please contact police immediately."
The west end of Princes Street remains closed and diversions have been put in place while police investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 643 of May 31.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.