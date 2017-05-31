Jeremy Corbyn is to take part in a live TV general election debate which is being boycotted by Theresa May.
The Labour leader will join the leaders of the Liberal Democrats, Ukip, the Green Party and Plaid Cymru, and the SNP's leader at Westminster, in the BBC Election Debate.
But Conservatives will be represented by Home Secretary Amber Rudd, after the Prime Minister made clear that she is not willing to take part in head-to-head debates with any other party leaders during the campaign for the June 8 election.
Speaking to a rally of supporters in Reading, Mr Corbyn issued a challenge to Mrs May to join him at the debate in Cambridge.
The Labour leader said: "It's very odd that we have an election campaign where we go out and talk to people all the time and the Prime Minister seems to have difficulties in meeting anyone or having a debate.
"There is a debate in Cambridge tonight.
"I don't know what she is doing this evening, but it's not far from London.
"I invite her to go to Cambridge and debate her policies, debate their record, debate their plans, debate their proposals and let the public make up their mind."
Aides confirmed Mr Corbyn would be taking part in the seven-way TV broadcast.
