Labour is running neck-and-neck with the Tories in Scotland, with both parties attracting around 25% of the vote, a new opinion poll has indicated.

While the latest Ipsos Mori findings for STV put the SNP out in front with backing from 43% of Scots certain to vote - down from its 2015 result of 50% - Scottish Labour and the Scottish Conservatives are tied on 25% each.

With just one Westminster seat each in Scotland, both parties are targeting gains from the SNP, which secured 56 of the 59 constituencies north of the border in the last general election.

