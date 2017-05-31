A poignant tribute to the victims of the Manchester terror attack has appeared in Glasgow.

The names of the 22 victims appeared overnight on the squinty bridge as a poignant tribute in Glasgow's city centre.  

The youngest victim was just eight years old. 

Loading article content

Terrorist Salman Abedi detonated a bomb near an exit at the Manchester Arena during an Ariana Grande concert on May 22. 

The blast claimed the lives of 22 people, the youngest victim just aged 18, and injured some 50 more.

It is understood 17 people still remain in critical condition in hospital.

Scottish teenager Laura MacIntyre, 15, is still in hospital where she is being treated for serious injuries. 