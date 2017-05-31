Nick Clegg mocked Theresa May's Brexit slogan as he urged the Prime Minister to U-turn on plans to "snatch away" free school lunches from infant pupils.

The former deputy prime minister unveiled a new Liberal Democrat poster warning "Breakfast Clearly Doesn't Mean Breakfast" - a parody of Mrs May's "Brexit means Brexit" mantra.

A handful of beans spelling out "7p" on a slice of white bread was also pictured in a nod to the Conservative costings for their policy, which amounts to just under 7p per child's breakfast.

Photo credit: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Mr Clegg said MPs in the next parliament will have to vote to repeal laws guaranteeing free school lunches if they want to implement the Tory plan to instead offer free breakfasts for all English primary school pupils.

Speaking in central London at the digital poster's unveiling, Mr Clegg told the Press Association: "We passed this provision of universally available free lunches for all little children in primary school into law, and we did it at the time with the support of Conservative MPs.

"They then stood on a manifesto commitment to keep those free lunches two years ago and now they're being instructed by Theresa May to turn in a completely different direction and scrap these meals.

"They can stop this by saying before June 8 they will not vote for this measure, and if they were to do so then thousands of children - particularly from low-income families up and down the country - would benefit."

Photo credit: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Mr Clegg added: "Theresa May has U-turned on whether she was going to hold an election, on national insurance tax increases, on the dementia tax.

"Surely if she's going to do so many U-turns the one she could do that would be of the greatest benefit for the next generation is this totally unjustified and rather callous decision to snatch away the lunches, which are provided for free, universally, to all little children in reception class and years one and two."

The senior Lib dem championed the free school meal policy in the coalition government, giving all pupils in reception, year one and year two a hot lunch.

Although free school meals will still be available to children from low-income families throughout their years in primary and secondary education under the Tory plan, the Lib Dems highlighted analysis suggesting a poor take-up of the offer.

The party said the Children's Society charity estimated half of all school-age children living in poverty - some 1.2 million - were not accessing free school meals as a result of a combination of an eligibility criteria that punished low-income, working families and the stigma associated with claiming them.

Based on the Children's Society estimate, the Lib Dems calculated 250,000 children living in poverty will no longer claim a free, hot lunch at school - including 260 children living in Mrs May's Maidenhead constituency.

The party also calculated that under Conservative costings of just under 7p per child's breakfast, each pupil could expect to receive either half a boiled egg, one slice of bread with 12 baked beans or 37.5 cornflakes and 100ml of semi-skimmed milk.

The Tories have acknowledged that the pledge to offer all primary school children a free breakfast could cost more than £60 million earmarked for it.

The price could escalate if many more youngsters than expected take up the offer, although the Conservatives believe take-up will remain similar to previous trials.