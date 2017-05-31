PEOPLE accused of the most serious crimes are at risk of losing access to legal representation unless the system which funds it is reformed, the Faculty of Advocates has warned.

The Faculty has called for urgent improvements to be made to the legal aid system to avoid a “race to the bottom” in the standard of legal representation across Scotland.

The Scottish Government has launched a review of legal aid, chaired by Martyn Evans, chief executive of the Carnegie Trust, which is due to report back next year.

In its submission to the consultation, the faculty said that some of the poorest and most vulnerable members of society were being let down by a system which was set up to safeguard their rights.

Advocates are turning their backs on legal aid work because of the low rate of remuneration, which had fallen significantly in the past decade

“The new fee structure, established in 2006, was intended to undergo triennial review, but this has not occurred to date, in the face of continuing budgetary constraints,” the Faculty stated.

It added: “Unless this matter is addressed with urgency, the consequence over time will be a diminution in the quality of representation generally and, potentially, the eventual disappearance of advocates as pleaders in the most serious cases.

"No one can take any pride in presiding over a ‘race to the bottom’… the standard of representation is high but will only remain so if the commitment to support that representation is maintained and financial arrangements are improved.

“There is a strong ethos among advocates of ‘serving the public’ in the practice of criminal defence at the highest level. It is a service which should not be taken for granted.”

The Faculty looked at the impact of legal aid on criminal law, family law and immigration and asylum law. It said that the objective of the review should be to ensure that protection for members of Scottish society's right to legal representation.

Its submission said: “Legal aid allows us to provide services to those who cannot employ an advocate from their own resources. Without our assistance, vulnerable members of society would be facing serious personal and social issues without the benefit of skilled advice and representation.”

“We consider it is important that legal aid continues to be available for the instruction of counsel in all cases where the State seeks to ‘interfere’ in the family lives of socially vulnerable people, in order to ensure protection of one of the most basic human rights, the right to respect for family life.

“We would hope that the availability of legal aid in a wide range of cases will continue, and consider that if the system of legal aid is flexible enough to respond to changes in the way the law is practised."

The legal aid system provides publicly funded legal advice and representation in court for those most in need, with the most recent legislation dating back nearly 30 years.

The Faculty's comments come after the Law Society of Scotland warned that the Scottish justice system is facing a "cliff edge" with many law firms no longer able to afford to undertake work paid for by legal aid.

During the past five years the amount of legal aid paid in Scotland has dropped by almost £30m, while there has been a 40,000 fall in the number of eligible cases coming to court.

A spokesman for the Scottish Legal Aid Board said: “The Faculty of Advocates has made some useful observations and we continue to have regular discussions with them to identify areas within the 2006 table of fees that no longer reflect court processes or practice as well as they could.

“The legal aid system is indeed complex, due to the wide range of different demands it seeks to meet while satisfying the tests set down by the Scottish Parliament.

“The process of fee reform underway aims to deliver some of the benefits the Faculty have identified in their evidence, including the early resolution of cases and streamlined processes.

“More broadly, we are working with the Scottish Government and the legal profession to find ways of making the system operate more smoothly and efficiently.

A spokesman for the Scottish Government said: “The right to legal aid must be available to everyone, and we announced an independent and comprehensive review in February this year to ensure that legal aid meets the changing needs of Scotland’s justice system.

“Over the course of that review, which is expected to last a year, an expert advisory group will be seeking views from a range of individuals and organisations and issued a call for evidence to be submitted by today. We will consider the best way forward once that review is concluded.”