A physician who was behaving suspiciously and had made threatening remarks has been arrested at the Trump International Hotel in Washington after police found an assault-style rifle and handgun in his car, authorities said.

Bryan Moles, of Edinboro, Pennsylvania, was taken into custody at the city centre hotel where he was staying as a guest, police said.

At a news conference, Metropolitan Police Department Chief Peter Newsham said his department and the Secret Service received information from Pennsylvania State Police that a tipster had reported that Moles, 43, was travelling to the hotel armed with weapons and ammunition.

