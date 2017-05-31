ONE man who will not take part in the public hearings of the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry (SCAI) was nevertheless a significant presence at its opening day.

Frank Docherty, one of the pioneering child abuse survivors, who helped set up the campaign group Incas (In Care Abuse Survivors Scotland) and whose determination helped bring about the public inquiry, died suddenly in late April. Like too many victims, his time simply ran out before he could hear answers or see justice in respect of abuse suffered in state care.

He had, however given written evidence to the inquiry and the SCAI’s lead solicitor Colin Macaulay QC devoted most of his opening statement to allowing Frank to speak from beyond the grave. It was a poignant tribute, not least given his comments about other abuse victims who have died. “Incas used to have more than 400 members,” Mr Docherty said, “But every time we send a newsletter out, we are contacted to say another member has passed away.”

