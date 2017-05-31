Rail passengers are facing delays and cacnellations after trains hit cows on two major rail routes on Wednesday. 

A train struck a cow at Laurencekirk blocking the line between Aberdeen and Dundee.

Rail services between Glasgow/Edinburgh and Aberdeen are all facing disruption.

Loading article content

A Replacement bus service is being operated following the incident, which happened around 3pm this afternoon.

Another cow was struck near Bathgate on Wednesday morning.