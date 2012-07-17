THE head of a charity has called for sweeping reforms of Scotland’s system for looking after children from troubled backgrounds, as the Government launched a major review of the care system.

Duncan Dunlop, director of Who Cares? Scotland, said many of approaches still used for “looked after” children had been developed decades ago. “We’ve been trying to get this right for 150 years, and I’m not sure at any point we could say we were doing it well,” he said.

Mr Dunlop cited deaths in care, poor education outcomes and frequent moves between home, children’s units and foster care as examples of children being let down by the system.

