By Criminal Defence Lawyer Aamer Anwar

The mantra of each Government is to “deliver vital savings to ensure legal aid can be targeted at those who need it most" imagine any minister daring to say that about the National Health Service.

Yet legal aid cuts have never met with public sympathy, much of the responsibility for such attitudes lie with politicians and tabloid editors who revel in leading attacks on the so-called ‘Fat cat lawyers’. Yet many of us working in legal aid wonder where these fat cat lawyers are.

A recent law society report found that in some firms staff earned just £6.65 an hour. The finger of blame has been repeatedly pointed at unnecessary bureaucracy by the Scottish Legal Aid Board, whose raison-d’etre is to deliver cuts.

In real terms cuts have driven down the quality of work provided to poor people, as firms close and morale hits rock bottom. Ultimately the game plan is to create ‘Tesco/Co-Op Law’, whereby smaller firms with their local knowledge and specialisms will cease to exist, with clients treated as cash-cows and ‘cut-price’ firms outbid each other for contracts.

The Faculty of Advocates, Law Society or Glasgow Bar Association have never complained about their own back pockets, but they are genuinely concerned at the impact on the quality of representation in our courts. Most people will never appreciate the need for a good quality legal aid lawyer until it’s too late.

Many claim we have the best criminal justice system in the world, but like the National Health Service it won’t remain so, if funding is not increased for both the prosecution as well as legal aid.

The present Legal Aid system is unfit for purpose, where we are creating a two tier system in which only the rich will one day be able to afford justice, whilst the poor will forcibly be lumped with the cheapest option, if at all. What we need in this time of austerity is more funds not less.

Without legal aid a successful appeal for the Birmingham Six, Justice for Hillsborough or Stephen Lawrence families would never have happened. Those speaking out now on behalf of younger lawyers do so, not because they are fat cat lawyers but because the youngest are earning less than the average wage.

The real fat cats are waiting to take over and when they do, they won’t give a damn about defending you against lying police officers, or getting you access to your children- their bottom line will be to plead you guilty, or dump you at the earliest opportunity to save costs.

It has always been the poor which has needed legal aid. In England the Tories have never wanted the poor to challenge deaths in police custody, to challenge the Government when it breaks the law or when it sanctions the use of torture. Let’s not make the same mistakes in Scotland.”