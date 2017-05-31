Here are five things we learned during the BBC General Election debate on Wednesday:

:: Tim Farron was quick out of the blocks to get a dig in over Theresa May's no-show

The Liberal Democrat leader used the Prime Minister's failure to attend the debate in Cambridge as an open goal to prod her on controversial aspects of Tory policy. He said to the audience: "Where do you think Theresa May is tonight? She might be out there sizing up your house to pay for your social care. Even if she brings in a dementia tax, sacks your kids' teachers, and nicks their lunch money while she's at it." It received a mixed response from the audience.

