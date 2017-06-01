A spectacular underwater concert is to be held at the Tramway, Glasgow, as part of a sound, music and art festival in the city.

The Sonica 2017 festival will stage a show which has taken nine years to create, en event by Denmark's Between Music which will see five musicians submerged in tanks of water playing instruments made especially for the occasion.

Elsewhere in the festival, which will run from October 26 to November 5, there will be 40 artists in 12 UK premieres and four world premieres.

Loading article content