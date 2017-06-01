UKIP Scotland has launched its manifesto with a claim to be even more pro-Union than Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson.

MEP David Coburn said Ukip offered a stronger voice on the constitution, even though Ms Davidson had put resisting a second independence referendum at the heart of her campaign.

Mr Coburn, the Ukip Scotland leader, said: “The Conservatives are quite happy to offer a referendum after the Brexit negotiations are finished.

“Ukip are not in favour of that - we have made a decision, we are British, that should be that.”

In September, Ms Davidson said the UK government should not block a second referendum in case it boosted support for the SNP.

Calum Walker, the party’s chair, said the Tories were trying to steal Ukip’s clothes.

He said: “I think she [Ms Davidson] is an opportunist. I think she believes in the Union but not quite as strongly. You saw it after the EU referendum.

“She flip-flopped on whether there should be a second independence referendum. She’s not as strong as Unionist as we are and she won’t stand up for the Union as much as we will.”

Ukip are standing in ten Scottish seats, and say winning one would be a "good result".

Mr Coburn said Ukip also stood for meritocracy and “what you know, not who you know”.

When it was pointed out that Mr Walker was the son of the party’s largest donor, he replied angrily: “The reason I’m chairman is I work bloody hard at it. It’s not an easy job.”

Mr Coburn said: "He is chairman because he was elected chairman... He's rebuilt the party, I couldn't operate without him, he's a clever man and he operates a business."

Since Mr Coburn was elected in 2014, Ukip has failed to get anyone else elected in Scotland at Westminster, Holyrood or council level.

Mr Coburn denied he and his party were failures.

"The Scottish press establishment – BBC, STV, and everyone else – have done their level best to keep us out of the media," he said.

He went on: "The objective of our manifesto is to encourage Scots to stay in Scotland, build their businesses and employ their fellow Scots. This can only be achieved by making the Scottish economy competitive.

"The Scottish economy will not grow while there is uncertainty over a second independence referendum. Ukip is outright against there being another referendum."

He said other parties were willing to accept a “semi-divorced relationship with the EU” and remain "shackled to a dying dinosaur", whereas Ukip “wants to cut all ties with the sclerotic, undemocratic European Union and bring its powers back to where they belong." The manifesto also ruled out more devolution to avoid "independence by accident".

Asked how Scotland would maintain its population after Ukip’s plan to cut net migration to tens of thousands, Mr Coburn said: "We should have more children.”