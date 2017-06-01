CONSTITUTION
• Oppose a second independence referendum “full stop”
• Develop federal UK with greater devolution of powers south of the border
• Change Westminster system so MPs elected by single transferable vote
• Votes at 16 for all elections and referendums across UK
EUROPE
• Unilateral guarantee of rights of EU citizens in the UK
• Fight for UK to stay in EU single market
• Referendum on final terms of Brexit deal which could result in UK remaining in EU
TAX
• Extra penny on income tax on dividends across UK for mental health services
• Exempt Scottish police and fire services from £35m of VAT per year
WORK
• End 1 per cent public sector pay cap for 540,000 with pay related to inflation
ECONOMY
• £100bn capital spending programme across UK through “borrowing to invest”
• British Housing and Infrastructure Development bank with initial £5bn funding
• Direct spending on house-building to get 300,000 homes built a year across UK
WELFARE
• Keep pension triple lock to ensure pensions rise by at least 2.5 per cent a year
• Scrap two-child limit on tax credits and with it the so-called “rape clause”
• End fuel winter payments for pensions paying higher rate of tax
HEALTH
• National workforce strategy in Scotland to avoid GP shortages
• Protect NHS whistleblowers
FOREIGN AND DEFENCE
• Protect international aid spending of 0.7 per cent of national income
• Maintain nuclear deterrent but with three submarines instead of four
