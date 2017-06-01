WHAT do you mean, that’s typical of Glasgow - leave a car alone for a few minutes and someone will make off with the tyres?
It is in fact a classic tableau of managers shouting orders while workers look on pondering the stupidity of their bosses.
It is Sir Jackie Stewart’s Formula 1 car being taken into Kelvingrove Museum and Art Gallery in June, 1974, for a temporary exhibition. It looks as though taking off the giant racing tyres will not be enough to get it through the doors.
And just shoving it harder, which seems to be the choice of some of the gents here, may not be the answer. But come on lads, someone got a huge elephant into the gallery at some time so there must be a solution.
Sir Jackie Stewart is of course one of Scotland’s most successful sportsmen. He competed in Formula 1 between 1965 and 1973 when it was a far scarier sport with far fewer safety features in the cars.
Jackie, from Milton near Dumbarton, was dismissed by teachers as “dumb” because his dyslexia was never diagnosed, but through skill and determination went on to win three World Drivers’ Championships and was runner-up twice.
His engaging personality and knowledge made him a natural to commentate on racing after he hung up his driving gloves
The car in the picture is a Tyrrell Ford from the racing team founded by Ken Tyrrell. After Jackie’s retirement it never experienced such success again.
