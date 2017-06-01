A SENIOR Scottish Government minister has accused the Conservatives of trying to “sweep child poverty under the carpet”.
Communities Secretary Angela Constance said the UK Government was trying to hide the problem by scrapping targets to cut child poverty and said the Scottish Government would use all its powers to reverse the rising trend.
The Scottish Parliament is due to debate the Scottish Government’s Child Poverty Bill which sets four income targets for 2030 to contribute to the “eradication of child poverty”, such as less than 10 per cent of children in Scotland being in “relative poverty”.
Loading article content
The planned legislation also stipulates the government, local authorities
and health boards should report annually on plans and activity to reduce child poverty.
Speaking ahead of the stage one debate, Angela Constance said: “The Institute of Fiscal Studies forecast that child poverty in the UK will reach over five million by the end of the next Parliament due to array of damaging policies the Tory UK Government introduced in their time in office. This is not only alarming, its utterly shameful.
“The Tory Government at Westminster is trying to sweep rising child poverty under the carpet by scrapping child poverty targets – as
well as abolishing its child poverty unit and taking away the child poverty part of its social mobility commission.”
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.