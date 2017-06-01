A FEMALE teacher at a Scottish private school has agreed to be struck off after having sex with pupils on the premises.

The 34-year-old, known only as Respondent A, repeatedly had sex with a number of male pupils aged 17 or 18 during 2014 and 2015.

She also admitted to constantly sending sexually explicit videos to a male pupil in February 2015.

Yesterday, the General Teaching Council for Scotland (GTCS) accepted a removal with consent order from the teacher admitting to the charges and agreeing to be struck off.

But the GTCS approved an application from the teacher for the entire hearing to be held in private on the grounds of protecting vulnerable pupils.

A Crown Office spokesman said: “The Procurator Fiscal received a report concerning a 34-year-old woman in connection with alleged incidents in January and February 2015.

“There are currently no proceedings but the Crown reserves the right to raise proceedings should further evidence become available.”

It was reported in October 2015 that a female teacher at the private school had been accused of having inappropriate relationships with a number of pupils.

A spokeswoman for the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) said: “While the EIS does not comment on the specifics of any GTCS case, there are a wide range of circumstances as to why the GTCS might decide both a teacher and school should remain anonymous.

“This ensures that the hearings process remains robust, and that all participants are treated appropriately.”