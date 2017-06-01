SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon will face her political rivals at First Minister's Questions as the election campaign enters its last week.
Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie will join Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson and Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale in questioning the First Minister.
Following the Manchester terror attack, last week's First Minister's Questions had a sombre and respectful air as parties stressed that using the platform for campaigning would have been inappropriate at the time.
Loading article content
With just seven days before voters take to the polls, a return to heated debate is expected.
Following FMQs, Mr Rennie will take to his bike on the election campaign trail, beginning what the party is billing as a "flying finish" tour of Scottish seats the Liberal Democrats hope to seize from the SNP.
He said it is a "straight choice between the Liberal Democrats and the SNP" in seats such as East Dunbartonshire, North East Fife, Edinburgh West and Caithness and urged anti-independence voters in these areas to "rally behind the Liberal Democrats to stop the SNP's plans".
Ms Dugdale will continue her election campaign at a florist's in Edinburgh.
Ms Sturgeon will campaign with SNP candidates in Edinburgh in the afternoon and will say that with seven days to go until the election, voters in Scotland face "a clear choice between the SNP, who want a strong voice for Scotland, or the Tories, who want to silence Scotland".
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?