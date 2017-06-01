A LORRY driver is fighting for his life after the cab in which he was sleeping was engulfed by flames – leaving him with burns to around

60 per cent of his body.

Bryan Burns was taking a nap in his HGV when he woke to find flames already at his feet.

By the time the 40-year-old escaped the cab, he had suffered burns to his legs, right arm and torso.

The father-of-two from Bridge of Earn, Perthshire, is in a medically-induced coma after medics originally gave him just a 50 per cent chance of survival.

The cause of the fire is unknown but theories include a faulty aerosol can or mobile phone.

Friends have set up a JustGiving page to try to raise money for Mr Burns’s family with a target of raising £3,000.

The horrifying incident happened on May 18 at an industrial estate in Cowdenbeath, Fife. Mr Burns went to sleep in the bunk bed of

the cab at about 10.40pm and the fire broke out around 11pm.

He managed to escape the blazing cab and, despite his injuries, raised the alarm by banging on the door of a nearby lorry. He was taken to the Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, Fife, and then transferred to the burns unit at St John’s, Livingston, West Lothian.

Friend and colleague Gary Hempseed, from Dunfermline, said: “The burns are all down the lower half of his legs, where what we think a canister has went off. They’re down his right hand, most of his feet and chest have also been affected.

“The lorries usually have air fresheners that go off every few minutes and cans for cleaning inside, etc, so we think this may have sparked it. The engine was off and the company thought at first it was his mobile phone that set it off.

“He will remain unconscious for a few weeks until they can bring him round gradually. Over the last few days he’s improving. Before it was a 50/50 chance he would get through it but now it’s 60/40.”