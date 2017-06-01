A NUMBER of top chefs and restaurant owners claim to have been blackmailed with bad online reviews by customers hoping to secure a discount or a free meal.

Staff have also been threatened by “blaggers” who tell them of their plans to bombard websites with scathing reviews.

Fearing potential diners would be put off by “one-star terrible” reviews, restaurant managers have caved in to demands for reduced bills.

Paul Brennan, director and co-founder of Dine, in Edinburgh, said he thought reviewing platforms were positive for businesses but warned that a “very small minority of customers” were causing trouble.

He said: “Recently a diner, while still in our restaurant, drafted what he called a ‘one-star terrible’ TripAdvisor review and threatened staff with it, demanding a sizeable discount off the bill.

“The new duty manager felt forced to discount the sum the customer deemed acceptable in return for what was a minor inconvenience.

Despite stating he was extremely satisfied and reassured with how the matter was handled, even going on to accept complimentary cocktails and thanking staff for a wonderful afternoon, he still posted his damning and wholly inaccurate review.”

Paul Wedgwood, chef patron at Wedgwood the Restaurant, also in Edinburgh, said he had experienced similar problems.

He said: “We’ve had guests who use a negative review as a threat, demanding a free meal lest we feel the wrath of their keyboard, so I think we all have to take these reviews with a pinch of salt. I think diners have started to realise that you can’t take reviews online at face value and TripAdvisor has started to lose its clout.”

TripAdvisor said business owners could flag up potential abuse of its systems before reviews are published and said it would investigate any reports.

A spokesman said: “We take very seriously any allegations of blackmail or threatening behaviour by guests against business owners.”