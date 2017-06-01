BREXIT has already started to make UK citizens poorer and more pain is likely in the months and years to come, a new study has warned.

Although last year’s vote to quit the European Union has had “no obvious effect” on GDP growth, the collapse in the value of the pound – down 13 per cent against the US dollar and nine per cent against the euro by the end of April – has fuelled a surge in inflation from 0.5 per cent to 2.7 per cent and a fall in real wage growth from 1.3 per cent to minus 0.5 per cent, the report from the London School of Economics Centre for Economic Performance found.

And leaving the EU without a new trade deal, as Prime Minister Theresa May has threatened, would be the “worst-case scenario” for the UK economy, adding to the country’s woes by cutting trade and GDP, the report said.

