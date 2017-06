TEENAGERS from poorer backgrounds are more likely to be put off applying to university due to concerns about debt, according to a study.

Research suggests that fear of debt can play a key role in whether these youngsters decide to undertake a degree.

The study, by researchers at the Centre for Research on Learning and Life Chances (LLAKES), at the UCL Institute of Education, compared the results of two surveys of would-be university students, aged 17 to 21, in England, conducted in 2002 and 2015.

