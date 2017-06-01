THE number of wild salmon that die returning to the rivers in which they spawned could be halved if all the threats that man controls were managed or removed, say scientists.

Experts have been trying to explain why, 20 years ago, one in four smolts leaving their rivers in the UK would return every year as adult salmon to spawn and further the development of the species. Today, as few as one in 20 will come back.

The catastrophic collapse in salmon stocks has long been

attributed to climate change, with conservationists insisting little can be done unless global warming is reversed.

