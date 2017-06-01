THE condition of a young Scots holidaymaker who fell from a balcony in Ibiza has improved slightly.
Kanza Rehman, 21, from Aberdeen, was “stable in intensive care,” according to the authorities in Spain following the incident in San Antonio on Tuesday morning.
Police said they had concluded the incident, in which Ms Rehman fell 30ft, was an accident and was not being treated as a crime.
The tourism management student at Robert Gordon University is being treated in intensive care at the Son Espases Hospital in Palma, Majorca.
An earlier bulletin had suggested she was in a “serious but stable” condition.
Ms Rehman is understood to have fallen while a male friend was in the apartment. He is thought to have been in a toilet at the time and had been questioned by officers.
The principal of Robert Gordon University, Professor Ferdinand von Prondzynski, has sent his best wishes to Ms Rehman as she recovers from her injuries.
The Foreign Office is also in touch with the authorities in Ibiza.
In April, Kirsty Maxwell, 27, from Livingston, died after falling from a 10th-floor apartment in Benidorm.
Joseph Graham, 32, from Nottingham, has been placed under formal investigation. He has denied any wrong-doing and has not yet been charged with any crime.
