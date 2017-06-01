FORMER Dragons’ Den tycoon Duncan Bannatyne is to marry for the third time this weekend.
Mr Bannatyne, 68, has said it was love at first sight when he spotted former Harley Street dental clinic co-ordinator Nigora Whitehorn, 36.
The pair got engaged last year during a romantic getaway to Monte Carlo following a 10-month courtship.
The Scot told followers on Twitter yesterday: “Just three more sleeps until I marry the amazing @wnigora_nigora”.
Upon their engagement, Mr Bannatyne seemed to have spared no expense when it came to making the occasion one to remember – having thought to have splashed out approximately £40,000 on the ring.
When the romance first began, the Clydebank-born businessman gushed: “Nigora and I are very much in love.”
The health club entrepreneur split from his second wife, Joanne McCue in 2011. He said the divorce cost him £345 million – and drove him to the brink of suicide.
Mr Bannatyne, who now lives mainly in Portugal, has four children by his first wife, Gail – Hollie, Abigail, Jennifer and Eve – and two with his second wife – Emily and Thomas.
Mother-of-one Ms Whitehorn had her hen party recently with a large group of girlfriends in Monaco.
