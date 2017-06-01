A 14-year-old boy has been charged after he was allegedly found with a knife at a school following an assault.

Police were called to the school in Peterhead, Aberdeenshire, on Monday to a report of a disturbance involving two boys.

No-one was injured in the incident.

The teenager has been charged in relation to alleged possession of a knife and assault.

He has been reported to the youth justice management unit.