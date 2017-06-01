The mother of eight-year-old Saffie Rose Roussos, the youngest victim of the Manchester Arena bombing, has been informed that her daughter did not survive the attack.
Speaking on behalf of the family online, friend Mike Swanny described how Lisa Roussou is awake and out of surgery.
“She is talking and is fully aware of the situation and is now out of any danger,” he said.
Loading article content
He also described being “very proud” of the strength that both Mr and Mrs Roussos have as a couple. “Their bravery through this is commendable,” he added.
READ MORE: Host of stars to join Ariana Grande at Manchester benefit concert
Mr Swanny continued: “They are all now together; Ashley, the eldest daughter, is also out of danger and is talking to her mother.
“Now they can start to deal and rebuild their lives. I hope this news will make everyone smile as this is the best news we’ve had through this tragedy.”
The child was among the 22 people killed after an Ariana Grande concert on May 22 when a suicide bomber detonated an explosive in the foyer.
Confirmed as the second victim in a statement released through Lancashire County Council, Tarleton Community Primary School headteacher Chris Upton said the day after the attack: “News of Saffie’s death in this appalling attack has come as a tremendous shock to all of us and I would like to send our deepest condolences to all of her family and friends.
“The thought that anyone could go out to a concert and not come home is heartbreaking.”
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.