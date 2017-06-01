President Vladimir Putin said the Russian state has never been involved in hacking.

Speaking at a meeting with senior editors of leading international news agencies, Mr Putin added that some individual “patriotic” hackers could mount some attacks amid the current cold spell in Russia’s relations with the West.

But he categorically insisted that “we don’t engage in that at the state level”.

Mr Putin also said that “no hackers can influence election campaigns in any country of Europe, Asia or America”.

US intelligence agencies have accused Russia of hacking into Democratic Party emails, helping Donald Trump win last year’s American presidential election.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, fourth right in the back, meets with heads of international news agencies at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg (Dmitri Lovetsky/AP)

At the same event, Mr Putin said Russian military deployments on a group of Pacific islands also claimed by Japan have been sparked by the US military build-up in the region.

The four islands, called the Northern Territories in Japan and the southern Kurils in Russia, were seized by the former Soviet Union at the end of the Second World War, preventing the two countries from signing a peace treaty.

The Russian leader said the US will likely continue to build up its forces in the region even if North Korea agrees to curb its nuclear and missile programmes.

Mr Putin also warned that attempts to contain Russia will not succeed.

Without naming any particular country, the president said that Russia has faced attempts to hurt its legitimate interests.

Russia’s relations with the West have been at post-Cold War lows over the Ukrainian crisis.

The US and the EU have slapped Moscow with sanctions over its annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula and support for pro-Russian insurgency in eastern Ukraine.

He said that economic restrictions against Russia have had “zero effect”, and predicted that the current strain in relations will ease, because it is “counter-productive and harmful”.