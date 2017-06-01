Oil giant Shell is to axe 90 jobs at its North Sea headquarters in Aberdeen.
The firm said the job cuts come as it tries to maintain competitiveness and long-term sustainability for its UK operations.
A range of positions across Shell's onshore workforce will be hit.
Steve Phimister, vice-president upstream UK & Ireland, said: "We intend to reduce the size of the organisation by approximately 90 onshore positions by the end of 2017.
"Offshore roles will not be impacted by this decision. Our aim is to ensure our organisation is appropriate to support our drive to become the most competitive and resilient oil and gas business in the UK Continental Shelf.
"We are committed to the UK North Sea and see considerable future value and opportunity; we remain a significant employer and aim to continue to invest significantly in the North Sea in the coming years."
Shell's 1,700 staff in Aberdeen were told about the redundancies at meetings on Thursday morning.
In January, the company announced an agreement to sell a package of UK North Sea assets to Chrysaor for a total of up to 3.8 billion US dollars (£2.9 billion), including an initial consideration of 3 billion US dollars (£2.3 billion).
Shell said the latest job losses are not specifically related to the Chrysaor divestment announcement and are part of efforts to ensure it operates a sustainable and competitive business.
