Glasgow hotel has been named the Event Venue of the Year at the inaugural Scottish Food Awards.

The DoubleTree by Hilton Glasgow Central has been awarded the prestigious award at a ceremony at the King's Hall in Edinburgh.

The hotel, located on Cambridge Street, has been completely transformed following a £11 million investment with a brand-new restaurant Brisket, and a refurbishment of The Grand Ballroom, which is Scotland's largest hotel meeting space. 

The hotel is owned and managed by Amaris Hospitality and is one of Hilton Scotland’s 16 properties.

Executive Chef, Billy Campbell said: “We work hard to deliver inspirational and delicious food of a consistently high standard and I am thrilled and extremely proud to accept this award on behalf of the entire team”.