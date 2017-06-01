Tory leader Ruth Davidson accused the SNP of presiding over "10 years of failure" on education - as one nationalist MSP said schools in the past had placed "too much emphasis" on academic studies.

Ms Davidson challenged the First Minister after SNP backbencher John Mason took to Twitter to complain that schools had previously "overemphasised academic" subjects "at the expense of other skills".

The Scottish Conservative leader condemned the "litany of tweets" from Mr Mason which "said that we have 'moved on from spelling and times tables', that if someone has only basic literacy they should concentrate on what they are good at, that you don't need spelling to be a surgeon, you don't need grammar to work in IT, an engineer doesn't need high levels of English and that there was too much emphasis on 'the academic' in the past".

She then asked the First Minister: "Is this the view of the SNP Government, because if it is it explains why standards are so poor?"

Ms Sturgeon stressed the "highest standards of literacy are so vital for every single young person".

She added: "Standards of literacy are vitally important as a foundation for everything else our young people do. That is why we will get on with the job of building on the progress we have made in our education system."

In comments on Twitter, Mr Mason, the MSP for Glasgow Shettleston, said: "I think when I was at school there was too much emphasis on academic.

"Of course reading and writing are very important. But if someone is a good surgeon and cannot spell, is that a problem?"

In other remarks he said "many people do not need fabulous literacy to do their jobs well", and an "engineer may not need exceptional grasp of English".