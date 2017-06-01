Tory leader Ruth Davidson accused the SNP of presiding over "10 years of failure" on education - as one nationalist MSP said schools in the past had placed "too much emphasis" on academic studies.

Ms Davidson challenged the First Minister after SNP backbencher John Mason took to Twitter to complain that schools had previously "overemphasised academic" subjects "at the expense of other skills".

The Scottish Conservative leader condemned the "litany of tweets" from Mr Mason which "said that we have 'moved on from spelling and times tables', that if someone has only basic literacy they should concentrate on what they are good at, that you don't need spelling to be a surgeon, you don't need grammar to work in IT, an engineer doesn't need high levels of English and that there was too much emphasis on 'the academic' in the past".

